Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc - Managers' Transactions

Company announcement, Helsinki, 4 November 2019 at 4:30 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc - Managers' Transactions

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Gustaf Järnefelt

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Nexstim Oyj

LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27_20191104121838_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-11-04

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000354162

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25,606 Unit price: 0.115 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 25,606 Volume weighted average price: 0.115 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com





About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



