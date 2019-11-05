Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to Reap Focus on ConsumersThe share price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has languished in a sideways channel since breaking out in April 2017.But longer-term investors might want to keep Alibaba stock as a core foreign holding in their portfolios, as the tailwinds supporting a higher share price are growing.Alibaba will benefit from China's major economic strategy to drive consumer spending and place less reliance on imports. The nasty trade war with the U.S. is clear evidence of why China wants to reduce its trade dependence.Consumer spending as a percentage of China's gross domestic product (GDP) is much less.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...