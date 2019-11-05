Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVCL ISIN: CA5305621073 Ticker-Symbol: S6UQ 
Tradegate
04.11.19
20:29 Uhr
0,299 Euro
-0,030
-9,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,281
0,316
14:30
0,277
0,319
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC0,299-9,12 %