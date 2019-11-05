Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE:API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia)is pleased to announce the assay results from all 44 diamond drill holes of the completed 2019 Summer diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the Alces Lake property (the "Property"), northern Saskatchewan (see Table 1 for all assay results, Figure 1 and Table 2 for drill hole locations).

Appia completed 2,042.1 m in 44 short drill holes, with 40 of those drill holes intersecting the Rare Earth Element ("REE") minerals system (the "System"), and 19 of those drill holes intersecting high-grade Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") reported in Table 1. Individual drill hole highlights include:

RI-19-001 (Richard zone): 7.575 wt% TREO over 8.9 metres ("m") core length starting at 9.8 m down hole depth in a new discovery between the Wilson and Charles surface zones

IV-19-012 (Ivan zone): 16.059 wt% TREO* over 15.55* m core length starting at 8.7 m drill hole depth, including 31.339 wt% TREO over 7.9 m core length starting at 9.7 m down hole depth, which further includes 49.165 wt% TREO over 3.7 m core length at 9.7 m down hole depth (previously reported September 3, 2019)

IV-19-003 (Ivan zone): 16.100 wt% TREO over 11.65 m core length starting at 10.25 m down hole depth, including 31.04 wt% TREO over 2.7 m core length starting at 13.3 m down hole depth (previously reported July 16, 2019)

IV-19-013 (Ivan zone): 12.556 wt% TREO over 2.05 m core length at 9.9 m drill hole depth, and 22.457 wt% TREO over 1.8 m core length starting at 22.6 m down hole depth (previously reported September 3, 2019)

IV-19-011 (Ivan zone): 37.576 wt% TREO over 1.05 m core length at 9.85 m down hole depth (previously reported September 3, 2019).

*This intersection was calculated using 0.1 wt% TREO cutoff. All other reported intervals used 1.0 wt% TREO cutoff.

True thickness has not been determined for each of the intervals mentioned, including those in Table 1.

The reported high-grade TREO intersections are hosted in one mineral, monazite. Coarse-grained monazite on Alces Lake has the potential for relatively easy metallurgical and extraction processes.

Mr. James Sykes, Appia's Vice-President, Exploration and Development, comments: "The Program successfully proved that high-grade REE mineralization continues at depth. This highlights a vast exploration potential for the Property since our exploration efforts to date have been focused on a very small area, tested by mostly shallow drilling to less than 50 m depth, in order to understand the geological and structural controls of the System prior to expanding exploration efforts. To support this idea, we applied our working knowledge of the System in our last drill hole(s) (i.e., RI-19-001 and RI-19-002) and discovered a new high-grade mineralized body beneath the surface; the Richard zone. The Richard zone is important because; i) it proves that our minerals system exploration model works, and ii) the Richard zone might connect the Wilson and Charles zones together beneath the surface which would more than double the surface exposed high-grade mineralized strike length. The Richard zone, and those discovered beneath the Ivan zone (IV-19-012 and IV-19-003, for example), remain open along strike. These numerous discoveries reinforce our belief that the System at Alces Lake is larger and far more extensive than we currently know. We look forward to targeting more high-grade REE zones on the rest of the property."

In the coming weeks, the Company will be initiating academic studies with universities in Europe and North America, to help better understand the origin(s) and source of the System, in particular the high-grade mineralization, and to help focus next season's drilling towards a high-grade root zone of the minerals system. A new report from the University of Saskatchewan on preliminary metallurgical processing of high-grade REE mineralization from the Ivan zone is expected by year's end. Concurrently, the Company will also continue geological modelling of the characteristics of the System. Starting in the New Year, the Company is planning to initiate geophysical modelling of the airborne magnetic and ground gravity data sets in order to define additional targets for the 2020 exploration drill season.

The Alces Lake Property encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical REE mineralization in the world, hosted within numerous surface and near-surface showings to which the depth extent remains unknown. Critical REEs are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications (i.e.: Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr) and Dysprosium (Dy)). The project area is 14,334 hectares (35,420 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

Appia considers "high-grade" REE mineralization to be >1.897 wt% TREO, which represents >75th percentile for global REO deposit grades of advanced stage projects (excluding the Gakara, Steenkampskraal and Mount Weld CLD deposits). The global REO deposit information was derived from publicly available information as of January 31, 2018, from individual company websites, SEDAR technical report filings, and the Technology Metals Research Advanced Rare Earth Projects Index (http://www.techmetalsresearch.com/metrics-indices/tmr-advanced-rare-earth-projects-index/)

All assay results were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK, for multi-element and REE analysis.

All analytical results reported herein have passed rigorous internal QA/QC review and compilation. The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Advisor to Appia's Board of Directors, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 57,048 hectares (140,968 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The Company also has a 100% interest (subject to a 1% Uranium Production Payment Royalty and a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty on any precious or base metals payable, provided that the price of uranium is greater than US$130 per pound) in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), including rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario, which historically produced over 300 million pounds of U 3 O 8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production. The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 550 million lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia has 65.3 million common shares outstanding, 85.2 million shares fully diluted.

FIGURE 1 - ALCES LAKE DIAMOND DRILLING 2019 PLAN MAP













TABLE 1 - LITHOGEOCHEMICAL RESULTS FOR ALL SUMMER 2019 DRILL HOLE

*Note: >1.897 wt% TREO represents >75th percentile for global REO deposit grades of advanced stage-projects (excluding Gakara, Steenkampskraal and Mount Weld CLD deposits). The global REO deposit information was derived from publicly available information as of January 31, 2018, from individual company websites, SEDAR technical report filings, and the Technology Metals Research Advanced Rare Earth Projects Index (http://www.techmetalsresearch.com/metrics-indices/tmr-advanced-rare-earth-projects-index/)









TABLE 2 - DRILL HOLE COLLAR LOCATION INFORMATION

DDH Target Area Status Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation (mASL) Azimuth Dip EOH

(m) AL-19-003 Regional Complete 667204.9 6618046.5 449.3 360 -90 48.2 AL-19-004 Regional Complete 667204.9 6618046.5 449.3 325 -60 48.2 CH-19-009 Charles Complete 667168.8 6618073.4 449.9 70 -60 46.3 CH-19-010 Charles Complete 667168.7 6618074.5 449.9 50 -60 48.2 CH-19-011 Charles Complete 667168.7 6618074.5 449.9 50 -45 43.4 CH-19-012 Charles Complete 667178.4 6618077.3 449.2 60 -60 48.2 CH-19-013 Charles Complete 667179.6 6618077.7 448.9 60 -45 33.8 CH-19-014 Charles Complete 667163.6 6618077.6 449.7 68 -75 20.6 CH-19-015 Charles Complete 667165.6 6618078.9 449.8 30 -88 97.2 CH-19-016 Charles Complete 667163.9 6618075.9 450.1 150 -80 66.8 DT-19-001 Dante Complete 667232.3 6618082.9 449.2 360 -90 48.2 DT-19-002 Dante Complete 667232.3 6618082.9 449.2 90 -75 48.2 DT-19-003 Dante Complete 667232.3 6618082.9 449.2 90 -60 48.2 DT-19-004 Dante Abandoned 667232.3 6618082.9 449.2 90 -45 17.7 DT-19-004A Dante Complete 667232.3 6618082.9 449.2 90 -45 48.2 DT-19-004B Dante Complete 667234.1 6618082.9 449.0 90 -45 32.9 DT-19-005 Dante Complete 667223.2 6618081.5 449.2 180 -90 48.2 DT-19-006 Dante Complete 667223.2 6618081.5 449.2 180 -60 48.2 IV-19-002 Ivan Abandoned 667257.5 6618055.3 455.8 325 -40 14.8 IV-19-003 Ivan Complete 667261.1 6618058.8 454.9 325 -60 48.2 IV-19-004 Ivan Abandoned 667261.1 6618058.8 454.9 325 -78 26.4 IV-19-005 Ivan Complete 667261.1 6618058.8 454.9 360 -90 48.2 IV-19-006 Ivan Complete 667264.4 6618053.6 455.3 333 -90 48.2 IV-19-007 Ivan Complete 667264.4 6618053.6 455.3 333 -75 48.2 IV-19-008 Ivan Complete 667264.4 6618053.6 455.3 333 -60 48.2 IV-19-009 Ivan Complete 667264.4 6618053.6 455.3 333 -45 48.2 IV-19-010 Ivan Complete 667261.1 6618058.8 454.9 360 -90 80.8 IV-19-011 Ivan Complete 667261.1 6618058.8 454.9 335 -75 48.2 IV-19-012 Ivan Complete 667261.1 6618058.8 454.9 335 -60 38.1 IV-19-013 Ivan Complete 667261.1 6618058.8 454.9 335 -45 46.7 IV-19-014 Ivan Complete 667267.9 6618057.9 455.1 335 -70 47.9 IV-19-015 Ivan Complete 667267.9 6618057.9 455.1 335 -45 47.9 IV-19-016 Ivan Complete 667265.9 6618061.7 454.6 335 -50 48.2 IV-19-017 Ivan Complete 667261.0 6618051.4 455.7 325 -90 48.2 IV-19-018 Ivan Complete 667261.0 6618051.4 455.7 325 -75 47.9 IV-19-019 Ivan Complete 667261.0 6618051.4 455.7 325 -60 47.5 IV-19-020 Ivan Complete 667261.0 6618051.4 455.7 325 -45 47.8 IV-19-021 Ivan Complete 667261.0 6618051.4 455.7 21 -65 35.5 IV-19-022 Ivan Complete 667261.0 6618051.4 455.7 15 -65 47.8 IV-19-023 Ivan Complete 667261.0 6618051.4 455.7 10 -65 35.4 MK-19-001 Mikaela Complete 667230.8 6618114.9 440.4 360 -90 47.2 MK-19-002 Mikaela Complete 667230.8 6618114.9 440.4 225 -60 48.2 RI-19-001 Richard Complete 667185.6 6618024.6 452.4 230 -55 61.8 RI-19-002 Richard Complete 667185.6 6618024.6 452.4 230 -70 45.9 44 DDH

Total Metres = 2042.1





Collar location coordinates (i.e., Northing and Easting) are displayed in NAD83 Datum, UTM Zone 12N mASL = "metres above sea level"

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49428