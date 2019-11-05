Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Completion of sale of Genscape 05-Nov-2019 / 14:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 November 2019 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Completion of sale of Genscape DMGT today announces the completion of the sale of Genscape, its Energy Information business, for US $364m. This follows the announcement on 26 August 2019 of the agreement to sell Genscape to Verisk, a leading US data analytics provider. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo +44 20 7260 2700 About DMGT DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.4bn. Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 27169 EQS News ID: 904893 End of Announcement EQS News Service

