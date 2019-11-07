Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W2YK ISIN: CA09228F1036 Ticker-Symbol: RI1 
Tradegate
07.11.19
13:47 Uhr
4,996 Euro
-0,013
-0,26 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,990
5,058
14:00
4,996
5,044
13:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKBERRY
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED4,996-0,26 %