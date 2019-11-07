Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Platzt jetzt die Bombe? Wird aus diesem Pennystock der marktbeherrschende Top-Dog?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BHU ISIN: NL0010872420 Ticker-Symbol: A28 
Tradegate
07.11.19
12:14 Uhr
2,710 Euro
-0,050
-1,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFIMED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFIMED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,440
2,460
23:01
2,480
2,745
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AFFIMED
AFFIMED NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFFIMED NV2,710-1,81 %