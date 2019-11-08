Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Note of the manager on Q3 2019

Highlights:

The EPRA earnings 1 rise by 25.3% from € 25.1 million per end September 2018 to € 31.5 million per end September 2019 (€ 5.08 per share 2 vs € 5.31 per share)

The rental income increases by 16.2% from € 41.9 million per 31 September 2018 to € 48.7 million

The net asset value group share EPRA reaches € 91.1 vs € 88.7 on 31/12/2018

The funding cost further decreases from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.27% in Q3 2019







1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.

2 Based on the weighted average number of shares after the capital increase on 04/10/2018.





