Freitag, 08.11.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
08.11.19
17:22 Uhr
119,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
08.11.2019 | 17:53
Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Note of the manager on Q3 2019

Highlights:

  • The EPRA earnings1 rise by 25.3% from € 25.1 million per end September 2018 to € 31.5 million per end September 2019 (€ 5.08 per share2 vs € 5.31 per share)
  • The rental income increases by 16.2% from € 41.9 million per 31 September 2018 to € 48.7 million
  • The net asset value group share EPRA reaches € 91.1 vs € 88.7 on 31/12/2018
  • The funding cost further decreases from 2.59% on 31/12/2018 to 2.27% in Q3 2019



1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.

2 Based on the weighted average number of shares after the capital increase on 04/10/2018.


Attachment

  • 2019 11 08_LRE Q3 2019_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b0f8315-ca4e-4c76-b0a2-65bf5ee15fb2)

