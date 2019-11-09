China's telecommunication giant Huawei is all set to facilitate Bangladeshi with technical support in the implementation of 5G technology. Huawei's Senior Vice President Bruce Li talked about their readiness to help Bangladesh launch 5G when meeting Bangladeshi Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar recently in Dhaka. The Bangladesh minister applauded Huawei for its role in leading the way of digital Bangladesh with world-class advanced technology. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...