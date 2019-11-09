Anzeige
Samstag, 09.11.2019

WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
08.11.19
21:59 Uhr
235,75 Euro
+0,85
+0,36 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
235,05
236,45
12:37
235,85
236,00
08.11.
