Global index provider MSCI will increase the weighting of China's A-shares in its widely tracked equity indexes, a move analysts said will draw a large amount of capital into the country's stock market this year. The representation of China's A-shares will rise to 12.1 percent and 4.1 percent in the MSCI China and MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes, respectively, after the adjustment. The announcement came as China has pledged to step up the opening of its capital markets to foreign investors and further remove investment restrictions. ...

