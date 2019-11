Moody's warned on Friday it might cut its rating on Britain's sovereign debt again, saying that neither of the main political parties in next month's election was likely to tackle high borrowing levels which Brexit had made even harder to fix. Both of the main political parties have promised big spending increases ahead of next month's election. At Aa2, Britain is on the same level as France but below Germany's AAA rating by Moody's. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...