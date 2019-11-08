Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 09.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Xetra
08.11.19
17:35 Uhr
26,555 Euro
+0,075
+0,28 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,420
26,580
12:37
26,430
26,585
08.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWITTER INC26,555+0,28 %