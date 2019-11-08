An Italian court has convicted 13 former bankers from Deutsche Bank, Nomura and Monte dei Paschi di Siena over derivative deals that prosecutors say helped the Tuscan bank hide losses in one of the country's biggest financial scandals. The case centres on two complex derivatives transactions - known as Alexandria and Santorini - that Nomura and Deutsche Bank arranged for Monte dei Paschi in 2009. The scandal, together with more losses suffered by Monte dei Paschi during the euro zone debt crisis, threatened to destabilise Italy's financial industry and forced the Siena-based lender to seek an 8 billion euro state bailout in 2017. ...

