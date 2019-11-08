Albemarle Corp's lithium business - the world's largest producer of the battery metal - is overvalued and likely to be hampered by oversupply concerns for the foreseeable future, JPMorgan analysts said on Friday, pushing the company's stock down more than 5%. Lithium companies have produced far more lithium than the EV industry needs this year, prompting Albemarle Chief Executive Luke Kissam to warn of "challenging market conditions" on Thursday. A Benchmark global price index is down about 52% in the same time period. ...

