Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited Jack Ma, during which the Ukrainian leader proposed that the Chinese businessman and investor consider the possibility of opening a research and development (R&D) center in Ukraine. In particular, the president noted, over 100 R&D centers of world famous companies such as Samsung, Boeing, Ericsson, Huawei, Oracle, Siemens have opened in Ukraine in recent years. Zelensky proposes that the possibility of opening such a center in Ukraine be also considered to strengthen Alibaba's operations in the European region. ...

