A joint venture between Chinese company Hengtong and German company Leoni for the manufacture of single-mode optical fibers, a product key to broadband expansion, officially kicked off production here on Friday. The new company, j-fiber Hengtong GmbH, is the first single-mode optical fiber industrial manufacturer in Germany. Executive president of Hengtong Group Co., Ltd, Hengtong and Leoni have had business cooperation for a long time. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...