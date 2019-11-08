The Canadian energy sector has been a very difficult space to operate in for quite some time. With limited takeaway capacity coming online and the differentials between WCS and WTI growing significantly, in 2018, the Alberta Government chose to mandate production cuts as the differential between WCS and WTI approached $50 per barrel. Designing their capital program for modest growth, funding the dividend within funds flow and providing substantial levels of free funds flow, the company expects to direct an additional $100 million to debt repayment, strengthening their balance sheet further while continuing to look at further share repurchases. ...

