Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 09.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7VL ISIN: CA96467A2002 Ticker-Symbol: J6I 
Frankfurt
08.11.19
19:55 Uhr
2,820 Euro
-0,020
-0,70 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,780
2,980
12:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WHITECAP RESOURCES
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC2,820-0,70 %