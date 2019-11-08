Germany's largest car manufacturer Volkswagen has started mass production of battery systems for its upcoming electric vehicles, Volkswagen Group announced on Friday. A total of over 300 million euros (331 million U.S. dollars) had been invested in the new building at the company's main production site in Brunswick, the German car manufacturer announced. The new production facility for battery systems was a "further milestone in securing the future of employment and the location," said Uwe Fritsch, chairman of the work council of Volkswagen group components. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...