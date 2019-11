This is evidenced by the data of the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports. Cars will be black metallic in color with an engine capacity of 2,500 cubic centimeters of the EURO 6 standard. 2 Toyota Corolla City cars of 2019 production year will be purchased for UAH 1 million (the cost of one is UAH 495,000). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...