Non-governmental organizations received over Hr 93,000 for services of care and aid to HIV-positive people and for prevention measures in highly vulnerable groups, the press service of the Center for Public Health has said on Facebook. The money will be spent on services aimed at prevention of HIV for 211,600 people and on care and aid for 21,375 HIV-positive people. The Finance Ministry of Ukraine approved financing for the services through the Center for Public Health until the end of 2019. ...

