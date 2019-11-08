The number of bitcoin, blockchain and crypto-related employment ads in shares per million on the popular job listing site rose by 26 percent from 2018-2019, following a four-year trend of 1,457 percent growth in the sector. The top 5 employers listing blockchain jobs are Deloitte, IBM, Accenture, Cisco and Collins Aerospace, coming in 1st through 5th, respectively. Cryptocurrency and blockchain industry firms Coinbase (7th place), Overstock.com (8th) - which has as subsidiaries blockchain accelerator Medici Ventures and security token platform tZERO - Ripple (9th), Circle (11th), Kraken (12th) and ConsenSys (13th) all make the list. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...