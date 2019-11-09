China's major logistics firms are rolling up their sleeves for the delivery peak of the Double 11 shopping festival. The event, also known as Single's Day shopping festival, was first designed by Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall on Nov. 11, 2009, and has become one of the largest online shopping sprees worldwide. More automatic sorting equipment has been placed in over 20 hub cities including Nanjing and Hefei by China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd., an express and logistics service arm of China Post, to ease the pressure during the delivery peak.

