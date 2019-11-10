Yet another week up for the ATX, Polytec and voestalpine strongest. News came from Erste Group, Andritz, Lenzing, Verbund, voestalpine, S&T, AT&S, Wienerberger, Polytec, ams, Immofinanz, CA Immo. Big series came to an end: Verbund was 1260 Days over the Moving Average 200, voestalpine was 531 days under this Moving Average. Verbund: weekly performance: -7.96%voestalpine: weekly performance: 7.27% BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,88% to 3.224,17 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 17,42%. Up to now there were 113 days with a positive and 106 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,34% away, from the low 17,42%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,31%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,13%. These are the best-performers this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...