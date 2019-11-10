S&T: IT company S&T AG's revenues in the first nine months of 2019 were up some 14%, rising to Euro 753.2 mn. Gross margin developed especially positive. Due to the further increase in the group's software share, the gross margin for the first nine months came to 37.2%, as opposed to 35.7% in the previous year. EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was up about 25%, climbing to Euro 71.7 mn. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of S&T AG, sums up: "We are confirming our targets for 2019 of around Euro 1.145 bn in revenues, and we will even exceed the planned Euro 100 mn in profitability (EBITDA). Moreover, our medium-term goal - to double our revenues to EUR 2 billion as part of Agenda 2023 - has come another step closer with the increase of our order backlog ....

