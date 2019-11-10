CA Immo: Real estate company CA Immobilien Anlagen AG has successfully disposed of its 4,483,453 shares in Immofinanz representing approximately 4.0% of Immofinanz' issued share capital by way of an accelerated book building offering to institutional investors. The aggregate value of the remaining stake was approximately Euro 111 mn. The investment generated a total return on investment of approximately Euro 19 mn, which translates into approximately 15% on the total investment volume of approximately Euro 130 mn. The proceeds of this non-strategic divestment will be reinvested into the company's core business of investing, developing, and managing high-quality real estate in the gateway cities of Germany, Austria and CEE.CA Immo: weekly performance: -1.01% (From the 21st ...

