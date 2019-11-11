EQS-News / 11/11/2019 / 09:45 UTC+8 On November 8th, Goldpac and China Mobile(Zhuhai)formally signed the strategic cooperation agreement, to co-build the first 5G+Fintech innovation demonstration base in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). With the constructive collaboration, Zhuhai Fintech Center is expected to be the benchmark of the 5G+Fintech application in the GBA. The two sides will enhance the synergy to promote the application of 5G technology in the field of Fintech, and empower the enterprises in Zhuhai Fintech Center with more 5G deployment. According to the agreement, the two sides will capitalize the innovative management and the service business development to jointly explore the deep integration of 5G, Internet of things, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, virtual augmented reality and other technologies with Fintech so as to realize the 5G application and innovative ecological upgrade in the Zhuhai Fintech Center. Aiming at improving the networking of the infrastructure, refining the construction and management and releasing the potential of service function and intelligentizing the industrial development, the center will build up a high-level IoT system connecting massive data and realize more innovation application. In the future, the combination of 5G technology and Fintech will bolster Goldpac's R&D power and innovation application in the field of security payment, and create more potential opportunities in the intelligent area. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JBVQOIHGSM [1] Document title: Goldpac and China Mobile(Zhuhai)Launch Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Co-build the First 5G+Fintech Innovation Demonstration Base in the Greater Bay Area 11/11/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=623d83d7592b454e61ce2a5cb2747948&application_id=908993&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

