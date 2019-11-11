PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2019 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Additional RIG Latvia listing/admission LVGB000025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2019 PRFoods Interim report, 3 months TLN 17.11.2019 PRF1T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.11.2019 LHV Group Sales figures TLN LHV -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.11.2019 SAF Tehnika Interim report, 3 months RIG SAF1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2019 Žemaitijos pienas Extraordinary General VLN ZMP1L Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2019 Novaturas Sales figures VLN NTU1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2019 Tallinna Sadam Interim report, 9 months TLN TSM1T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2019 Moda Kapitals AS Coupon payment date RIG MOKBFLOT20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.