Minister of the Cabinet of Minister, Dmytro Dubilet, has explained his preliminary concept of upgrading the state government communication infrastructure, offering that the state leadership use special smartphones with advanced data encryption technologies instead of expensive and unreliable landlines. The minister stressed Ukraine cannot afford to maintain dedicated communication channels: "instead, it is more efficient to do peer-to-peer encryption (preferably without a transit server)." The minister believes such a project could make government communications more secure and the budget - more efficient.

