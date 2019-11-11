Why Wait Until Black Friday for Canadian Solar Stock?I don't blame investors for not looking at solar stocks, given the apparent antagonism from the White House to the validity of climate change. I'm not going to debate climate change here, but the reality is that the world is moving greener, and shares of companies like small-cap Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are dirt cheap, relative to their growth prospects.The reality is that many solar companies have strengthened their balance sheets by ridding themselves of excessive debt and by increasing their operational efficiencies.Canadian Solar stock is hovering below the midpoint of its 52-week range,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...