Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUY ISIN: CA1366351098 Ticker-Symbol: L5A 
Tradegate
11.11.19
15:41 Uhr
15,525 Euro
+0,195
+1,27 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,225
15,340
16:57
15,215
15,350
16:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN SOLAR INC15,525+1,27 %