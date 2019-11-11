Hosting more than 50 ministers, CEOs and global oil and gas business leaders as speakers, ADIPEC has convened the companies, decision, and policymakers who shape the future of the oil and gas industry for four days of focused business, dialogue and knowledge-transfer that addresses today's energy challenges and defines tomorrow's hydrocarbon landscape. For 2019, ADIPEC has attracted more than 2,200 exhibiting companies, including 35 National Oil Companies and 16 International Oil Companies. ADIPEC is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Conference Centre until Thursday, 14th November.

