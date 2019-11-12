The Chinese solar manufacturer will pay the lender an undisclosed sum if its creditors vote, as expected, to back a debt reorganization scheme which will, in turn, unlock a state bail-out of the company by Beijing.The light at the end of the tunnel just got a little brighter for embattled solar project developer Singyes Solar after it reached agreement to head off a winding-up petition against the company. There has been radio silence from the Hong Kong High Court for eight days since Deutsche Bank Hong Kong was due to present a petition to wind-up the solar company over a US$6.27 million debt ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...