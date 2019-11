Kenya's Equity Bank will conclude the purchase of four African banks in December, an official said on Tuesday. The institution made a profit before tax of 24.78 billion shillings (242 million U.S. dollars) for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 219 million dollars in a similar period in 2018. The profit after tax jumped from 154 million dollars between January and September in 2018 compared to 171 million dollars for a similar period in 2019.

