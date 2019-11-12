Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 Ticker-Symbol: KPN 
Tradegate
12.11.19
18:16 Uhr
2,854 Euro
+0,054
+1,93 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,834
2,856
18:34
2,834
2,854
18:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KPN
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV2,854+1,93 %