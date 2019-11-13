Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today named Marie-Louise (Malou) Huth as Chief Counsel for the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA). Ms. Huth will lead DERA's Office of the Chief Counsel, which provides guidance to the Chief Economist and other staff regarding legal issues implicated by the Division's broad mandate. As Chief Counsel, Ms. Huth will be responsible for collaborating with staff from across the Commission on matters related to the integration of the DERA's economic analyses into Commission rulemakings and other Commission actions. Ms. Huth will also provide guidance on a variety of mission-related legal and policy matters involving risk assessment, data analytics, and structured disclosure.

Most recently, Ms. Huth served as the Assistant General Counsel for Investment Management and Administrative Law within the Office of the General Counsel (OGC), where she provided legal and policy analysis and advice to the Commission on issues concerning funds, investment advisers, and broker-dealers.

"Malou has shown exceptional legal judgment and leadership, advising the Commission on a wide range of rulemakings and initiatives," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "I am confident that she will apply her skills well in her new role as DERA's Chief Counsel, and that investors and our capital markets will benefit as a result."

"Malou has shown she is an experienced leader with a deep expertise in the securities law and in rulemaking policy," said DERA Director and Chief Economist S.P. Kothari. "Her impressive understanding of the inherent complexities of economic analysis along with her respect for balancing the mission of the Commission with the economic and federal securities law will be extremely valuable to DERA."

Ms. Huth said, "I am truly honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as DERA's Chief Counsel and I look forward to collaborating with the talented and dedicated DERA staff in supporting the Commission's mission."

Ms. Huth has been with the SEC in various roles since 2012. Prior to joining the OGC, Ms. Huth was the Counsel to the Director of the Division of Trading and Markets and Special Counsel in TM's Office of the Chief Counsel, where she provided legal and policy advice on rules affecting market participants and the operation of the securities markets. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Huth was in the litigation practice at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and clerked for the Honorable Timothy J. Savage in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Ms. Huth earned her J.D. magna cum laude from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. She graduated from the Olin School of Business, Washington University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

DERA provides impartial quantitative and qualitative economic analyses, accurate and reliable data, and insights from scientific research in support of the Commission's mission, including the agency's rulemaking, enforcement, and examinations functions.