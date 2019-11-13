Tawazun Strategic Development Fund, TSDF, previously known as the Defence and Security Development Fund, the investment arm of Tawazun Economic Council, today announced the launch of the Venture Debt Programme in partnership with each of the following banks, First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, Commercial Bank of Dubai, CBD, and National Bank of Fujairah, NBF. Companies must be engaged in value added activities that support local manufacturing, enhances local supply chains, and enables capability development by hiring qualified UAE nationals. TSDF, the investment arm of Tawazun Economic Council, was created to enable the UAE's strategic sectors through investments and focused developmental funding towards the private sector.

