Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Invitation to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of 16 December 2019

The Manager-legal person of the Company ("the Manager") is pleased to invite the holders of securities of the Company to attend the extraordinary general meeting that will be held at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42, on Monday 16 December 2019 at 10.30 AM.

As from 14/11/2019 all documents relating to this general meeting are available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item 'Investor relations' - General meeting.

Leasinvest Real Estate



MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.



Per 30 September 2019, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%), Belgium (32%) and Austria (16%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 720 million (value 13 November 2019).







