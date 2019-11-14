Anzeige
Lynx Broker
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A0JMX2 ISIN: SE0001696683 Ticker-Symbol: OP8 
Frankfurt
13.11.19
17:16 Uhr
0,534 Euro
-0,008
-1,48 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPUS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPUS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.11.2019 | 07:46
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Opus Group: Interim Report, Q3 2019

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report period July - September, 2019

  • Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 699 million (634), a growth of 10.2%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 7.9%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 181 million (129), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25.9% (20.3).
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 96 million (91), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 13.7% (14.3). EBITA includes impairment of tangible assets of SEK -21 million attributable to the canceled concession in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -26 million (-24) and includes unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -32 million (-25).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 153 million (55) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 94 million (-4)

Report period January - September, 2019

  • Net sales in the period amounted to SEK 2,040 million (1,841), a growth of 10.8%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 4.5%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 505 million (372), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 24.7% (20.2).
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 303 million (268), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.8% (14.6). EBITA includes impairment of tangible assets of SEK -21 million attributable to the canceled concession in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -24 million (-40) and includes refinancing costs of SEK -16 million and unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -55 million (-78).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 361 million (206) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 187 million (27).Gothenburg, November 14, 2019Opus Group AB (publ)

This information is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on November 14, 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Lothar Geilen, CEO
Tel: +46-31-748-34-00
E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Helene Carlson
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +46-765-25-84-93
E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/opus-group/r/interim-report--q3-2019,c2961041

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5106/2961041/1140929.pdf

Opus Q3 2019 Report (ENG)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/5106/2961041/94f8cf9e5280ae75.pdf

PR ENG 19-11-14

© 2019 PR Newswire