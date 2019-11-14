Coop Pank aktsiaselts invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its conference webinar, scheduled on November the 18th 2019 at 17 pm (EET). Webinar will be hosted by board members of Coop Pank Hans Pajoma and Kerli Lõhmus, who will introduce the bank's strategic goals for upcoming 3 years and the initial public offering of the shares of Coop Pank. During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation. The webinar will be held in Estonian. Registration process To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3836665963625449996. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds. Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account. Note: Investment decisions cannot be based solely on the material presented in the webinar. Before making a decision on investing in these shares, it is necessary to familiarize oneself with the regulations and conditions of the aforementioned registered prospectus, as well as to assess whether the particular investment product is suitable for one's investment portfolio, interests and risk profile. What is a corporate webinar? A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company's representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you. Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 58,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores. Kerli Lõhmus CFO Tel: +372 56 800 425 e-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee www.cooppank.ee