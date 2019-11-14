Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
14.11.19
17:20 Uhr
122,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,00
126,50
18:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2019 | 17:53
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Publication of a transparency notification in accordance with the law of 02/05/2007 on the disclosure of important participations

A notification of 13 November 2019 by AXA SA, with registered office at 25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris, shows that an intra-group transfer occurred, AXA Holdings Belgium SA having taken over 394,040 shares in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA from AXA Belgium SA. After this transaction, AXA Group, still holds a stake of 26.58% in Leasinvest Real Estate SCA.

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal formAddress
AXA SA25 Avenue Matignon, FR-75008 Paris

TRANSACTION DATE: 8 November 2019

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN PASSED: below 20%

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 5%

DENOMINATOR: 5,926,644

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Related to securitiesUnrelated to securitiesRelated to securitiesUnrelated to securities
AXA SA0000.00%0.00%
AXA Holdings Belgium SA0394,04006.65%0.00%
AXA Belgium SA1,575,0711,181,031019.93%0.00%
TOTAL1,575,071026.58%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument
Maturity
Exercise period or date		# voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
00.00%

TOTAL (A & B)# voting rights% voting rights
1,575,07126.58%

Complete control chain of the companies through which the participation is effectively held

AXA Belgium SA is held for 94.93% by AXA Holdings Belgium SA and for 5.07% by AXA SA.

AXA Holdings Belgium SA is 100% held by AXA SA.

AXA SA is not a controlling entity.

Additional information

Transparency notification following the transfer of 394,040 shares by AXA Belgium SA to AXA Holdings Belgium SA on 8 November 2019 without modification of the consolidated participation of AXA SA.

The operational entities of the AXA group comprising the insurance subsidiaries of AXA, act and exercise their voting rights, independently from any other entity of the AXA group managing assets, in accordance with the provisions of article 11§2 of the law of 2 May 2007.

The notification and the shareholder structure can be consulted on the website of the company www.leasinvest.be.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

Per 30 September 2019, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%), Belgium (32%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 720 million (value 13 November 2019).

Attachment

  • 2019 11 14_LRE Transparantiekennisgeving AXA_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7a3f10aa-922a-41d0-88c9-61abdd28bb2a)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)