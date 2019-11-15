JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the nine month ended 30 September 2019 15-Nov-2019 / 14:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 November 2019 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' Consolidated financial results for the nine month ended 30 September 2019 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases its condensed interim consolidated financial information for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Consolidated income statements KZT mln 9M 2019 9M Y-o-Y, % 3Q 2019 3Q Y-o-Y,% 2018 2018 Interest income 531,389 502,60 5.7% 175,305 167,86 4.4% 6 7 Interest expense (239,022 (253,3 (5.7%) (73,198 (83,04 (11.9%) ) 74) ) 4) Net interest 292,367 249,23 17.3% 102,107 84,823 20.4% income before 2 credit loss expense Fee and 89,796 83,736 7.2% 32,112 29,350 9.4% commission income Fee and (39,335) (28,17 39.6% (14,579 (10,19 42.9% commission 2) ) 9) expense Net fee and 50,461 55,564 (9.2%) 17,533 19,151 (8.4%) commission income Insurance 3,770 2,987 26.2% 628 1,199 (47.6%) income(1) FX operations(2) 30,403 (37,05 (182.1%) (2,076) (31,99 (93.5%) 4) 2) (Loss)/gain from (6,878) 87,879 (107.8%) 13,212 56,156 (76,5%) derivative operations and securities (3) Other income and 26,344 25,328 4.0% 5,563 2,398 5,5x share in profit of associate Credit loss (21,140) (31,14 (32.1%) (8,454) (8,266 2,3% expense (4) 2) ) Recoveries of (687) 3,045 (122.6%) 1,394 698 99,7% other credit loss expense Operating (97,500) (134,5 (27.5%) (34,235 (35,27 (2.9%) expenses 15)(5) ) 1)(6) Income tax (25,752) (68,14 (62.2%) (8,513) (10,94 (22.2%) expense 4) 7) Profit from - 9,974 - - - - discontinued operations Non-controlling - (807) - - 162 - interest in net income Net income 251,388 163,96 53.3% 87,159 77,787 12.0% 1 Net interest 5.2% 4.9% 5.4% 5.1% margin, p.a. Return on 29.7% 24.9% 29.6% 33.8% average equity, p.a. Return on 3.8% 2.6% 3.9% 3.7% average assets, p.a. Cost-to-income 23.2% 33.8% 23.3% 25.3% ratio Cost of risk on 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% loans to customers, p.a. 1) insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); 2) net (loss)/gain on foreign exchange operations; 3) net gain/(loss) from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI); 4) total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit institutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, cash and cash equivalents and other assets. 5) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 31.5bn 6) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 1.2bn Net income increased by 53.3% to KZT 251.4bn for 9M 2019 compared to KZT 164.0bn for 9M 2018 mainly due to net interest income growth in 9M 2019. For 9M 2018 the Bank had higher loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 31.5 bn compared to nil for 9M 2019, and in 2Q 2018 there was a de-recognition of tax loss carry forward of KZT 43.3bn by Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) due to the merger into Halyk Bank. Interest income increased by 5.7% to KZT 531.4bn for 9M 2019 compared to KZT 502.6bn for 9M 2018 mainly as a result of increase in average balances of interest-earning assets by 10.3%. Interest expense for 9M 2019 decreased by 5.7% compared to 9M 2018 mainly due to continuous repricing of retail term deposits following the decrease of deposit interest rate cap by Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund. As a result of net interest income growth, Net interest margin increased to 5.2% p.a. for 9M 2019 compared to 4.9% p.a. in 9M 2018, despite the negative effect from accelerated amortisation of discount on the Bank's Eurobonds in the amount of KZT 7.4bn due to its early partial prepayment on 1 March 2019. Cost of risk on loans to customers for 9M 2019 was at 0.6% due to one-off repayments of large ticket problem loans in 2Q 2019, while cost of risk on loans to customers for 3Q 2019 was at a more normalized level of 0.8%. Fee and commission income* for 9M 2019 increased by 7.2% p.a. vs. 9M 2018 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in payment cards operations, as well as letters of credit and guarantees issued. Prior to the merger, the transfers within legal entities' current accounts in Halyk and KKB were treated as external transfers and relevant fees were applied. After the integration, the transfers between those current accounts are being treated as internal and therefore are free of charge. As a result, fees derived from Bank transfers - settlements decreased in 9M 2019 vs. 9M 2018. The decrease in fees derived from cash operations in 9M 2019 vs. 9M 2018 was mainly due to increased volumes of non-cash transactions. Fee and commission expense increased by 39.6% compared to 9M 2018 mainly due to increased number of transactions of other banks' cards in the acquiring network of the Bank. Operating income increased by 5.5% vs. 9M 2018 mainly due to increase in net interest income. Operating expenses for 9M 2019 decreased by 27.5% vs. 9M 2018 mainly due to loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 28.5bn in 2Q 2018 and cost optimisation on the back of synergy effect from merger of KKB into the Bank. On the back of lower operating expenses and higher operating income for 9M 2019 vs. 9M 2018, the Bank's cost-to-income ratio decreased to 23.2% compared to 33.8% for 9M 2018. * Starting from 1Q 2019 the portion of fees relating to payment card operations, which was previously accounted within cash operations and bank transfers, are represented as fees derived from payment card operations. Figures for 3Q 2018 were recalculated accordingly. Statement of financial position review KZT mln 30-Sep-19 30-June-19 Change 31-Dec-18 Change Change Q-o-Q, , abs YTD, % % Total 8,992,491 9,059,149 (0.7%) 8,959,024 33,467 0.4% assets Cash and 1,869,364 2,224,142 (16.0%) 1,870,879 (1,515 (0.1%) reserves ) Amounts 48,185 51,357 (6.2%) 55,035 (6,850 (12.4%) due from ) credit instituti ons T-bills & 1,964,806 1,817,083 8.1% 2,226,320 (261,5 (11.7%) NBK notes 14) Other 998,379 900,282 10.9% 782,356 216,02 27.6% securitie 3 s & derivativ es Gross 3,990,965 3,909,256 2.1% 3,890,872 100,09 2.6% loan 3 portfolio Stock of (424,255) (416,681) 1.8% (409,793) (14,46 3.5% provision 2) s Net loan 3,566,710 3,492,575 2.1% 3,481,079 85,631 2.5% portfolio Assets 58,193 55,990 3.9% 56,129 2,064 3.7% held for sale Other 486,854 517,720 (6.0%) 487,226 (0,372 (0.1%) assets ) Total 7,765,703 7,931,554 (2.1%) 7,893,378 (127,6 (1.6%) liabiliti 75) es Total 6,190,717 6,220,463 (0.5%) 6,526,930 (336,2 (5.2%) deposits, 13) including : retail 3,167,448 3,241,081 (2.3%) 3,395,590 (228,1 (6.7%) deposits 42) term 2,716,866 2,770,374 (1.9%) 2,918,070 (201,2 (6.9%) deposits 04) current 450,582 470,707 (4.3%) 477,520 402,83 (5.6%) accounts 0 corporate 3,023,269 2,979,382 1.5% 3,131,340 (108,0 (3.5%) deposits 71) term 1,273,017 1,455,387 (12.5%) 1,374,592 (101,5 (7.4%) deposits 75) current 1,750,252 1,523,995 14.8% 1,756,748 (6,496 (0.4%) accounts ) Debt 919,154 903,536 1.7% 900,791 18,363 2.0% securitie s Amounts 337,211 476,703 (29.3%) 168,379 168,83 100.3% due to 2 credit instituti ons Other 318,621 330,852 (3.7%) 297,278 21,343 7.2% liabiliti es Equity 1,226,788 1,127,595 8.8% 1,065,646 61,142 15.1%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2019 08:39 ET (13:39 GMT)