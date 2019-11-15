It has someone who learns that his whole life has been a lie, it has great action scenes, great fighting scenes, a gang who fights against the system, a good-looking lead actor and more. In Ready Player One, people in 2045 usually go into the virtual reality universe called OASIS to escape from their real lives. The first one, San Junipero, is about a simulated beach town called San Junipero, where elder people can visit and deceased people can live with their younger selves' bodies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...