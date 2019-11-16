Coffee shops in Korea earn an average of just W10.5 million a year and the closure rate stands at a whopping 14.1 percent which compares badly even with other lazy business ideas like fried-chicken restaurants (US$1=W1,168). KB found that coffee shops racked up average sales of W137.9 million a year but operating profits of a mere W10.5 million as of 2017. Still, their operating margin averaged 19.3 percent, which is better than restaurants' 17.5 percent, and people who own their store space achieved an operating margin of 26 percent.

