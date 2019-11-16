Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed the pace of privatisation while pointing out that increasing non-tax revenue is one of government's top priorities. Privatisation Secretary Rizwan Malik informed the PM that privatisation of a number of state-owned entities worth billions of rupees including Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, SME Bank, Services International Hotel, Lahore, and Jinnah Convention Centre were in final stages. The cabinet committee also discussed the privatisation of PIA Investment Ltd. and approved a proposal for the constitution of a task force to examine and process all necessary formalities for an early disposal of the PIA properties, including the Roosevelt Hotel in New York and Hotel Scribe in Paris.

