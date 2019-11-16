The recent meeting between the Turkish and U.S. presidents at the White House simply served to temporarily decrease strain in bilateral ties without settling any of the major problems between the two NATO allies. In a bid to sort out the growing problems in bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday. Turkey-U.S. ties have soured in recent years due largely to Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense system, rapprochement between Ankara and Moscow and Washington's military support to the Kurdish militia in Syria.

