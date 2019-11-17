Top Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods, iPad & MacBook Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Apple Watch 5, iPhone 11, iPad mini 5 & MacBook Pro Savings Compared by Retail Egg

Our round-up of the best early Apple deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring the latest iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, Mac, iMac & Apple TV deals

Best Apple deals:

Save 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com.

Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands.

Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com.

Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage.

Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart.

Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones (11 Pro Max, 11, XS, XR, 8) at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on the latest iPhones.

Save $100 on the iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - enjoy instant savings on the latest flagship Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile.

Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8.

Save up to 72% on Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple's flagship 2019 and renewed models with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage.

Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon.

Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal.

As Apple has a large retail presence, many of their products are easily recognized by consumers. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro especially caused a stir with the design of its triple lens system. The newest Apple iPad features powerful hardware to run iOS apps. The Apple AirPods has transformed the wireless earphones market while the Apple MacBook allows for greater productivity. The Apple Watch integrates seamlessly with the rest of the products on the Apple lineup.

Does Amazon offer Black Friday deals? Retail giants Walmart and Amazon deliver the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the widest selection of products.

Amazon earned the title of 2019's number one e-commerce site on Internet Retailer's US top 1000 list of online brands and retailers. Companies on this list are compared and ranked using web traffic data statistics. Amazon displayed their customer-centric approach by offering free shipping to all US customers during last year's holiday sales season.

Walmart has overtaken Apple in 2018, becoming the third biggest online retailer in the US, trailing Amazon and eBay. E-commerce experts from eMarketer predict that the company's online sales will grow by 33% in 2019.

