ATX drops under 3200, Palfinger and Mayr-Melnhof top-performers this week. News came from voestalpine, ams, Rosenbauer, Strabag, Valneva, Semperit, Austrian Post, Mayr-Melnhof, Vienna Airport, RBI, Do&Co, Kapsch TrafficCom. The top-Performer 2019 is Warimpex. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,08% to 3.189,25 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 16,15%. Up to now there were 116 days with a positive and 108 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 3,4% away, from the low 16,15%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,3%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,15%. These are the best-performers this week: Palfinger 5% in front of Mayr-Melnhof 4,42% and AT&S 3,64%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -7,53% in front of RBI ...

