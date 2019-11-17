voestalpine: What is currently the world's largest pilot plant for the CO2-neutral production of hydrogen has successfully commenced operation at the voestalpine site in Linz. As part of the EU-funded H2Future project, partners voestalpine, Verbund, Siemens, Austrian Power Grid, K1-MET and TNO are researching into the industrial production of green hydrogen as a means of replacing fossil fuels in steel production over the long term. Global climate goals aim to almost completely eliminate CO2 emissions by 2050. This poses challenges for industrial enterprises and energy suppliers, and demands new technological solutions in both sectors. In this context, CO2-neutral ("green") hydrogen is regarded as the most promising future option for facilitating the energy transition ....

