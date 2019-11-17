ams: ams, global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions, welcomes the positive recommendation in support of its all-cash takeover for 100% of the share capital of Osram at a price of Euro 41.00 per share. In particular, ams recognizes the shared views surrounding the strategic logic of the combination and the financial attractiveness of the Offer. Furthermore, ams is pleased that members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Osram have stated to tender their shares into the Offer.Osram has concluded a comprehensive business combination agreement with ams and recommends its shareholders accept the current takeover offer. ams encourages all Osram shareholders who have not presently done so, to tender into the Offer and is confident to achieve the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...