Austrian Post: Austrian Post's Group revenue amounted to Euro 1,462.2 mn in the first three quarters of the current financial year. This implies an increase of 3.2% from the prior-year level. Both the Parcel & Logistics Division (+11.3%) and the Mail & Branch Network Division (+0.6%) showed a positive development in the reporting period. From an earnings perspective, EBIT of the Austrian Post Group showed an upward operating trend in the first nine months of 2019, consistent with the previous two quarters. The reported EBIT of Euro 130.0m was down by 8.4% from the previous year due to the provision for data protection totalling Euro 19.8 mn, allocated in the third quarter of 2019. For the full-year 2019, Austrian Post expects an increase in revenue as in previous periods ....

