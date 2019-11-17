Anzeige
WKN: A0JML5 ISIN: AT0000APOST4 Ticker-Symbol: O3P 
Tradegate
15.11.19
20:36 Uhr
34,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ATX
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,200
34,400
16.11.
34,200
34,400
15.11.
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG37,750+1,34 %
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG118,80+1,02 %
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG34,1500,00 %